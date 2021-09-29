UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:22 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of gas futures in Europe hit new all-time high above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe hit new all-time high above $1,050 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading on Wednesday at about $955, but reached record $1,064 at 15:13 GMT.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent weeks, more than doubling from $515 in early August.

