Gas Futures In Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:54 PM
The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high above $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday, according to ICE Futures trading data
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high above $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday, according to ICE Futures trading data.
The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, surged to $1,303 per 1,000 cubic meters at 08:40 GMT, a 12% increase compared to Monday's settle price.