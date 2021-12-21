UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:02 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of European gas futures is growing by almost 20% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,050 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark. As of 14:20 GMT, the price rose to $ 2,052.3, which is 19.6% higher than Monday's settlement of $1,716.7.

