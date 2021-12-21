Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The price of European gas futures is growing by over 27% on Tuesday, exceeding $2,150 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of January futures on the Dutch index TTF opened the trading session on Tuesday near the $1,800 mark. As of 15:04 GMT, the price rose to $ 2,187, which is 27% higher than Monday's settlement of $1,716.7.