UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Hit New All-Time High Of $1,076 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,076 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high above $1,070 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The previous record of $1,060 per 1,000 cubic meters was set on Wednesday.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading  at about $1,050 and surged to record $1,076 at 9:16 GMT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Price Hub November Gas

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book la ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launch ceremony of "Subha ka Uja ..

1 minute ago
 NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated in ..

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

3 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.