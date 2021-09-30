Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,076 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe hit a new all-time high above $1,070 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The previous record of $1,060 per 1,000 cubic meters was set on Wednesday.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading at about $1,050 and surged to record $1,076 at 9:16 GMT.