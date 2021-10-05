UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Hit New Historic High Above $1,450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:16 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New Historic High Above $1,450 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of gas futures in Europe reached new all-time high above $1,450 per 1,000 cubic meters, growing by a quarter to Monday's level, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe reached new all-time high above $1,450 per 1,000 cubic meters, growing by a quarter to Monday's level, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, opened trading on Tuesday at just below $1,190, grew during the day and jumped to a record $1,456.

8 at 14:29 GMT, which is 25.2% higher than Monday's target price. By 14:36 GMT, the price dropped slightly to $1,442.4.

