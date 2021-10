MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe reached new all-time high above $1,550 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, jumped to a record $1,596.8 at 07:04 GMT.