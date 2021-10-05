Gas Futures in Europe Hit Record $1,427 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe surged by over 20% in past 24 hours and hit a new all-time high of $1,427 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday, according to ICE Futures trading data.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, surged to $1,427 per 1,000 cubic meters at 12:26 GMT, a 23% increase compared to Monday's settle price.