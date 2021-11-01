Gas Futures in Europe Open 11% Up, Trading at at $864 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE Futures

The price of gas futures in Europe soared by 11% up to $864 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday after a dramatic fall on Friday, according to trading data on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe soared by 11% up to $864 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday after a dramatic fall on Friday, according to trading data on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Futures.

The price of December gas futures for the Dutch TTF index, the key European gas marketplace, opened trading at $864 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The price briefly plunged to $841 at 07:00 GMT before returning to the initial figures.

Gas prices in the European Union surged in the past months and hit an all-time high of $1,937 per 1,000 cubic meters on October 6. Since then, the prices started moving downwards, most notably deflating on assurances that Russia would provide additional gas to the market after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to begin filling gas reserves in Europe after the domestic reserves were replenished.