Gas Futures in Europe Rallied to Above $600 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) After falling below $450 per thousand cubic meters on Thursday, gas futures in Europe rallied almost 26%, topping $600 on Friday.

As of 16:24 GMT, April futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) reached $590 (+23.4%) per thousand cubic meters, minutes earlier rising to $600.8 (+25.7%).