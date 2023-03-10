Gas Futures In Europe Rallied To Above $600 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) After falling below $450 per thousand cubic meters on Thursday, gas futures in Europe rallied almost 26%, topping $600 on Friday.
As of 16:24 GMT, April futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) reached $590 (+23.4%) per thousand cubic meters, minutes earlier rising to $600.8 (+25.7%).