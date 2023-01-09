UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rally 12% To Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe rally almost 12%, approaching $850 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 16:46 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest gas hub in the Netherlands) were trading up 11.6% at $846.6.

On January 5, the futures fell below $700 per thousand cubic meters first time since September 10, 2021.

