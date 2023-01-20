Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10% to $750 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas futures in Europe rally more than 10% on Friday evening, reaching $750 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe rally more than 10% on Friday evening, reaching $750 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 15:59 GMT, February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) were trading at $750.3 (+10.7%).