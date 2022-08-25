Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10%, Top $3,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures prices in Europe rose above $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, growing by more than 10% on Thursday

As of 18:06 Moscow time, prices are growing by 10.

8% to $3,312.5 per thousand cubic meters6.

In early March, gas prices in Europe, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy, updated their historical highs for four days in a row. The price record of $3,892 was reached on March 7.