Gas Futures In Europe Rallying 10%, Top $3,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Gas futures prices in Europe rose above $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, growing by more than 10% on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe rose above $3,300 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, growing by more than 10% on Thursday.

As of 18:06 Moscow time, prices are growing by 10.

8% to $3,312.5 per thousand cubic meters6.

In early March, gas prices in Europe, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy, updated their historical highs for four days in a row. The price record of $3,892 was reached on March 7.

