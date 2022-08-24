UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rallying 11% To Above $3,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 11% to Above $3,100 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Gas futures in Europe accelerated rally to 11% as they approached the close of trading on Wednesday and crossed the mark of $3,100 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

In ealy trade, the futures started to decline, but started rallying in the second half of the day, reaching Wednesday's high of $3,122.

7 per thousand cubic meters (up 13.4%). As of 18:43 Moscow time, prices are slightly above $3,100, growing by about 11%.

Price volatility in European gas markets is associated with uncertainty about the security of its supplies. On Friday, Gazprom announced that gas transportation via Nord Stream would be suspended for three days, from August 31 to September 2, due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.

