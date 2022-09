(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are rallying 12% to above $2,500 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

October futures (TTF hub) peaked up 11.7% to $2517.2, but by 08:07 GMT retreated to $2,450 (+8.5%).