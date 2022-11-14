UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rallying 16% To $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 16% to $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe extended growth to 16% and reached $1,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe extended growth to 16% and reached $1,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for December deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 15.8% at $1,200.5, as of 15:31.

At the same time, prices in the spot market are much lower.

November 14 deliveries are trading at $716.6, according to the data of the EEX exchange. The average price of spot contracts in November is even lower $605.8, which is almost one-third less than the average settlement price of futures in November ($1,183) and almost 40% less than the average price of spot contracts in November last year (about $1,000). according to Elexys.

