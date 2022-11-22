UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rallying 4% On News About Cuts Of Gazprom's Supplies Via Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 4% on News About Cuts of Gazprom's Supplies Via Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe rallied 4% above $1,280 per barrel after Gazprom's announcement of a possible reduction in supplies through Ukraine, but then retreated.

Gazprom reported that the volume of gas it supplied for transit to Moldova via Ukraine exceeded the volume transferred at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The company announced that on November 28 it will begin to reduce gas supplies through the Sudzha station if the imbalance in gas transit to Moldova continues.

Gas prices rallied to $1,282.2 per thousand cubic meters (+4.2%), but as of 11:28 Moscow time, they retreated to $1,255 (+2%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Europe Company Moldova November Border Gas

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

16 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.