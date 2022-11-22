MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe rallied 4% above $1,280 per barrel after Gazprom's announcement of a possible reduction in supplies through Ukraine, but then retreated.

Gazprom reported that the volume of gas it supplied for transit to Moldova via Ukraine exceeded the volume transferred at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The company announced that on November 28 it will begin to reduce gas supplies through the Sudzha station if the imbalance in gas transit to Moldova continues.

Gas prices rallied to $1,282.2 per thousand cubic meters (+4.2%), but as of 11:28 Moscow time, they retreated to $1,255 (+2%).