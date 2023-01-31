Gas Futures in Europe Rallying Up to 10% to Over $680 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have increased by 10% on Monday, reaching over $680 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 07:23 GMT, March futures at the largest European gas hub TTF were trading at $683.4, which marks a 10% increase.

The dynamics of quotations is based on the estimated price of the previous trading day, which stood at $621.2 per 1,000 cubic meters.