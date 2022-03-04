UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Reach All-Time High At $2,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,400 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures prices in Europe jumped on Friday by 30% reaching a record high of $2,400 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe jumped on Friday by 30% reaching a record high of $2,400 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of April futures reached $2,411.3, as of 14.30 GMT, which, taking into account changes in Currency quotes (data on ICE Futures is euro-denominated), is 30.6% higher than Thursday's settlement of $1,845.8.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Price April Gas

Recent Stories

Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropp ..

Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropping charges

59 seconds ago
 Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

1 minute ago
 JSMU welcomes Pharm. D Batch 2022

JSMU welcomes Pharm. D Batch 2022

1 minute ago
 Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for P ..

Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Permitting Underage Son to Figh ..

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most pa ..

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most parts of country

3 minutes ago
 All available resources being utilized to make 'Ma ..

All available resources being utilized to make 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' campaign a su ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>