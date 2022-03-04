Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,400 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures prices in Europe jumped on Friday by 30% reaching a record high of $2,400 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe jumped on Friday by 30% reaching a record high of $2,400 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of April futures reached $2,411.3, as of 14.30 GMT, which, taking into account changes in Currency quotes (data on ICE Futures is euro-denominated), is 30.6% higher than Thursday's settlement of $1,845.8.