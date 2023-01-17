UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rebound 7% To $660 On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Rebound 7% to $660 on Tuesday

Gas futures in Europe rebounded almost 7% to slightly above $660 per thousand cubic meters after falling to $580 for the first time in 16 months, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Gas futures in Europe rebounded almost 7% to slightly above $660 per thousand cubic meters after falling to $580 for the first time in 16 months, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

February futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) closed at $661.

3 (+6.8%), earlier rising to $675.7 (+9.1%).

Exchange gas prices in Europe on Tuesday fell below $600 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since August 31, 2021. Experts noted that the decrease in the price of gas on the European stock exchange is associated with warm weather and an increase in energy generation from wind.

