UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Remain Below $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Remain Below $500 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Exchange gas prices in Europe are stably remaining below $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, falling to this level last week for the first time since August 2021, the data from the London-based ICE exchange showed on Wednesday.

April futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $479.3 per 1,000 cubic meters, the data showed.

The dynamics of quotations is estimated based on the price of the previous trading day, which stood at $475.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Exchange prices have been on decline since late 2022 due to warm weather and strong winds, providing for an increased electricity generation, as well as gas reserves in the European Union's underground gas storage facilities. Despite the current decline, gas quotations are more than doubling the historical average because such high prices have not been recorded in the history of the European gas hubs operation since 1996.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Exchange Europe European Union Price Hub August Gas From

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

3 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.