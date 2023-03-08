Gas Futures in Europe Remain Below $500 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Exchange gas prices in Europe are stably remaining below $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, falling to this level last week for the first time since August 2021, the data from the London-based ICE exchange showed on Wednesday.

April futures at the largest European gas hub TTF opened trading at $479.3 per 1,000 cubic meters, the data showed.

The dynamics of quotations is estimated based on the price of the previous trading day, which stood at $475.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Exchange prices have been on decline since late 2022 due to warm weather and strong winds, providing for an increased electricity generation, as well as gas reserves in the European Union's underground gas storage facilities. Despite the current decline, gas quotations are more than doubling the historical average because such high prices have not been recorded in the history of the European gas hubs operation since 1996.