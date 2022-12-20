Gas Futures in Europe Retreat After Rallying to $1,250 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) After the explosion on the Urengoy”Pomary”Uzhgorod gas pipeline, gas futures in Europe rallied to above $1,250 per thousand cubic meters, but then retreated, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe located in the Netherlands) opened trading in the red at $1,150.

2 per thousand cubic meters (-3.3%). As of 12:13 GMT, the price was 1191.8 Dollars (+0.2%). Minutes earlier, it jumped to $1,257.9 (+5.6%).

Prices reversed early losses after reports of an explosion on the main gas pipeline Urengoy”Pomary”Uzhgorod. It crosses the Russian-Ukrainian border near the Sudzha station in the Kursk region, and this is the only entry point for Russian gas to Ukraine today for transit to Europe.