UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Retreat After Rallying To $1,250 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Retreat After Rallying to $1,250 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) After the explosion on the Urengoy”Pomary”Uzhgorod gas pipeline, gas futures in Europe rallied to above $1,250 per thousand cubic meters, but then retreated, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe located in the Netherlands) opened trading in the red at $1,150.

2 per thousand cubic meters (-3.3%). As of 12:13 GMT, the price was 1191.8 Dollars (+0.2%). Minutes earlier, it jumped to $1,257.9 (+5.6%).

Prices reversed early losses after reports of an explosion on the main gas pipeline Urengoy”Pomary”Uzhgorod. It crosses the Russian-Ukrainian border near the Sudzha station in the Kursk region, and this is the only entry point for Russian gas to Ukraine today for transit to Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Kursk Price Netherlands Hub Border Gas From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

1 hour ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.