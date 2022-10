MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are rising by 10% on Thursday, reaching nearly $1,260 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached a high of about $1,258.6 (+10.4%) and then dropped to $1,243 as of 09:35 GMT.