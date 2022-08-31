UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Rising By 5% After Suspension Of Nord Stream

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe have reached nearly $2,900 per thousand cubic meters after supplies via Nord Stream were halted, growing by 5% on Wednesday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

Gas supplies via Nord Stream have fallen to zero cubic meters per hour on Wednesday, as the operation of the pipeline has been suspended for three days due to scheduled maintenance work at the Portovaya compressor station, according to data from gas transportation system operators.

October futures for gas (TTF index) reached a high of $2,883.1 (+5%) as of 06:21 GMT, up from previous settlement of $2,743.5, data showed.

