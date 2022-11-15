Gas Futures in Europe Rising Up to 11%, Approaching $1,350 Per Thousand Cubic Meters - ICE

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe accelerated on Tuesday to 11% to around $1,350 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for December delivery to TTF hub reached $1,344.5 (+11%) as of 08:30 GMT.