Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The prices of March futures for gas in Europe skyrocket to $1,400 per thousand cubic meters, up 35% from Wednesday's close, according to the ICE exchange.

The opening price was almost $1,170, in a few moments the quotes jumped to $1,389.7, which is 35% higher than the settlement price the day before, $1,038.6.