Gas Futures in Europe Top $1,600 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since October 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas futures in Europe accelerated rally to 9%, the price of gas futures for delivery next month at auction on Wednesday exceeded $1,600 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 13, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe accelerated rally to 9%, the price of gas futures for delivery next month at auction on Wednesday exceeded $1,600 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 13, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

As of 13:56 GMT, the price of January futures on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe, located in the Netherlands) was rising 9.2% to $1,598.4. Minutes earlier, the price reached $1,604.5 (+9.6%).