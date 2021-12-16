Gas Futures in Europe Top $1,700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 1st Time in 2 Months

Gas futures prices in Europe are growing by 10%, exceeding $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe are growing by 10%, exceeding $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 6.

At 16:15 GMT, the price of ICE futures for Dutch index TTF reached $1,650, which is almost 7% higher than Wednesday's settlement price of $1,545.6. Minutes earlier, the price exceeded $1,700.