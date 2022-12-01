Gas Futures in Europe Top $1,700 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for 1st Time Since Oct 13 - ICE

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe accelerated by 9%, exceeding $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 13, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange released on Thursday.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.8% at $1,610.8 as of 08:00 GMT.