Gas Futures In Europe Top $1,700 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For 1st Time Since Oct 13 - ICE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe accelerated by 9%, exceeding $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 13, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange released on Thursday.
The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.8% at $1,610.8 as of 08:00 GMT.