Gas Futures in Europe Top $3,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceeded $3,500 per thousand cubic meters first time since March.

As of 14:39 GMT, the futures (TTF hub) are growing by 6.6% to $3,507.7 per thousand cubic meters. Last day's settlement of $3,290.2 became a record for the entire period of operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.