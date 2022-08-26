UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Top $3,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Top $3,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceeded $3,500 per thousand cubic meters first time since March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceeded $3,500 per thousand cubic meters first time since March.

As of 14:39 GMT, the futures (TTF hub) are growing by 6.6% to $3,507.7 per thousand cubic meters. Last day's settlement of $3,290.2 became a record for the entire period of operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Hub March Gas

Recent Stories

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish floo ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish flood relief camps

3 minutes ago
 US to Buy 126 Satellite Phones for Embassy in Ukra ..

US to Buy 126 Satellite Phones for Embassy in Ukraine - Pre-Solicitation Notice

3 minutes ago
 EFP, TDAP partner to develop minerals

EFP, TDAP partner to develop minerals

3 minutes ago
 EU provides 10mln euros to Sindh govt to support q ..

EU provides 10mln euros to Sindh govt to support quality education

6 minutes ago
 China-built Peljesac Bridge gives major boost to C ..

China-built Peljesac Bridge gives major boost to Croatia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.