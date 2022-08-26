Gas Futures In Europe Top $3,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceeded $3,500 per thousand cubic meters first time since March.
As of 14:39 GMT, the futures (TTF hub) are growing by 6.6% to $3,507.7 per thousand cubic meters. Last day's settlement of $3,290.2 became a record for the entire period of operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.