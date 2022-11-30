Gas Futures in Europe Topping $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Meters for 1st Time Since Oct 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are increasing by some 3% on Wednesday, topping $1,500 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October 14, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub were trading up 2.5% at $1,500.9 as of 09:41 GMT.