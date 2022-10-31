Gas Futures In Europe Trading Down 10% Below $1,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM
Futures for gas in Europe were losing more than 10%, going below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters on Monday, according to the London-based ICE exchange
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Futures for gas in Europe were losing more than 10%, going below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters on Monday, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
The nearest futures for December delivery to TTF hub were down 10.6% at $1,280.7, as of 13:06 GMT.