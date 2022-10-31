UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Trading Down 10% Below $1,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Down 10% Below $1,300 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Futures for gas in Europe were losing more than 10%, going below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters on Monday, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Futures for gas in Europe were losing more than 10%, going below $1,300 per thousand cubic meters on Monday, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

The nearest futures for December delivery to TTF hub were down 10.6% at $1,280.7, as of 13:06 GMT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Hub December Gas

Recent Stories

1,200 health campuses established in flood-hit are ..

1,200 health campuses established in flood-hit areas: Abdul Qadir Patel

46 seconds ago
 Ethiopia rivals still talking peace in South Afric ..

Ethiopia rivals still talking peace in South Africa

47 seconds ago
 Chinese envoy meets Ahsan Iqbal, discusses CPEC pr ..

Chinese envoy meets Ahsan Iqbal, discusses CPEC projects

50 seconds ago
 Over 100 UK Charities Urge Home Secretary to Creat ..

Over 100 UK Charities Urge Home Secretary to Create Effective Asylum Scheme - Re ..

52 seconds ago
 Moscow Expects to Continue Strengthening Cooperati ..

Moscow Expects to Continue Strengthening Cooperation With Brazil in UN, BRICS, G ..

11 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif congratulates PTI's workers over e ..

Barrister Saif congratulates PTI's workers over election victory

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.