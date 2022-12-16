UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Trading Down 15% At Around $1,260 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 10:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are falling 15% to trade around $1,260 per thousand cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange.

January futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub located in the Netherlands) were trading at $1261.5, as of 16:18 GMT, earlier falling to $1,257 per thousand cubic meters (-15.3%).

