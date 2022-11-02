UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Trading Up 14% To Above $1,350 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up 14% to Above $1,350 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe are rising 13.6% to above $1,350 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Gas futures in Europe are rising 13.6% to above $1,350 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

Futures for December delivery to TTF hub opened trading in the red, but as of 16.42 GMT they were trading up 13.6% at above $1,350 per thousand cubic meters.

