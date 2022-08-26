UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceed $3,400 per thousand cubic meters first time since March, trading up almost 5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceed $3,400 per thousand cubic meters first time since March, trading up almost 5%.

As of 14:04 GMT, the futures (TTF hub) are growing by 4.8% to $3,448.4 per thousand cubic meters. Last day's settlement of $3,290.2 became a record for the entire period of operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Hub March Gas

Recent Stories

Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Va ..

Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Vaccine's mRNA Technology

50 seconds ago
 Overseas ministry to send workers abroad for free: ..

Overseas ministry to send workers abroad for free: Minister

51 seconds ago
 Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers ..

Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers

2 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of social media trolling accu ..

Court extends remand of social media trolling accused

2 minutes ago
 Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

2 minutes ago
 CDA removes encroachments from various areas of c ..

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.