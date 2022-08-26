Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceed $3,400 per thousand cubic meters first time since March, trading up almost 5%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday exceed $3,400 per thousand cubic meters first time since March, trading up almost 5%.

As of 14:04 GMT, the futures (TTF hub) are growing by 4.8% to $3,448.4 per thousand cubic meters. Last day's settlement of $3,290.2 became a record for the entire period of operation of gas hubs in Europe since 1996.