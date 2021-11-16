UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Up 11%

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:38 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Up 11%

Gas futures prices in Europe increased by 11% on Tuesday after the German energy regulator suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 AG

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe increased by 11% on Tuesday after the German energy regulator suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 AG.

The trading of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the key European energy trading hub, reached $1,042,6 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas at 09:45 GMT.

