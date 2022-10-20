Gas Futures in Europe Up 14%, Reach $1302.5 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Gas futures in Europe increased by 14% on Thursday, reaching over $1302 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

TTF stock futures reached $1302.5 (+14.2%) at the end of the trading day.