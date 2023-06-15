UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Up By 13.6%, Almost Reaching $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 13.6%, Almost Reaching $500 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have increased by 13.6%, almost reaching $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Thursday.

July futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $422.2 per thousand cubic meters (-1.3%). As of 08:21 GMT, they were trading at $485.8 (+13.6%). Moments earlier, the price almost reached %500, which marks a 16% increase.

