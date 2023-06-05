UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Up By 16%, Exceeding $300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have increased by 16%, exceeding $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Monday.

June futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $265.5 per thousand cubic meters (+0.8%). As of 12:49 GMT, they were trading at $307.4, which marks a 16.7% increase.

