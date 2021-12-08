Gas Futures in Europe Up by 9%, Above $1,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe increased by 9% and are now above $1,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to ICE Futures data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Gas futures in Europe increased by 9% and are now above $1,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to ICE Futures data.

January gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,225 per thousand cubic meters at 10:15 GMT.