Gas Futures In Europe Up By 9%, Above $1,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:05 PM

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 9%, Above $1,200 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Gas futures in Europe increased by 9% and are now above $1,200 per thousand cubic meters, according to ICE Futures data.

January gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,225 per thousand cubic meters at 10:15 GMT.

