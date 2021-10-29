Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe on Friday are falling below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since mid-September, down by almost 14%, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, decreased by 13.9 percent to less than $800 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 12:28 GMT.