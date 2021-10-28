Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe on Thursday are falling below $900 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since late September, down by 14% compared to the previous day, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, decreased by 14 percent to $898,4 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 15:42 GMT.