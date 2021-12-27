UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures Prices In Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200

Gas futures prices in Europe are losing over 10% on Monday, dropping below $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange

The price of January futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, dropped to $1,156.

