Gas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe are losing over 10% on Monday, dropping below $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The price of January futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, dropped to $1,156.