Gas Futures Prices in Europe Fell 11.6% Compared to Day Prior - ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe fell by more than 11% to below $840 per thousand cubic meters by the end of the trading day, according to ICE Futures data.

The trading of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the key European energy trading hub, opened at just below $900 per thousand cubic meters. Throughout the day, prices fluctuated from $890 to $930, and by the end of the trading day fell sharply to $838.4, which is 11.6% lower than the $950 settlement price a day prior.

The market reacted by lowering prices to an increase in Russian supplies after Gazprom resumed pumping gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany on Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the supply through the pipeline has exceeded 850,000 cubic meters per hour, doubling overnight.

However, Gazprom did not book additional volumes of gas transit through Poland and Ukraine for Wednesday.

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed in fall as demand exceeded supply amid global economic recovery post-pandemic. The historic maximum of $1,937 was reached on October 6, after which the gas prices began to stabilize and finally fell below $750 on November 1 for the first time since September.