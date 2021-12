MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Gas futures prices in Europe on Tuesday topped record $2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters minutes after breaking another record of $1,937.

As of 11:53 GMT, the price of ICE futures for Dutch index TTF reached $2,004 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is almost 17% higher than Monday's settlement price of $1,716.7.