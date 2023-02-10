Gas Hub Meeting in Istanbul Postponed Due to Earthquake - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The international meeting of gas consumers and suppliers on the gas hub, scheduled for February in Istanbul, was postponed to a later date due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey, a source in the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

In January, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that meeting on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was planned to be held in Istanbul on February 14-15.

"As you know, Turkey has been stricken with great grief, the minister and his staff are in the earthquake zone. Since there are literally a few days left, the meeting has been postponed, most likely for several weeks," the source said.

The meeting could take place on March 22, the source added.