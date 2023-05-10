(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Negotiations on the gas hub project in Turkey proposed by Russia are ongoing, the project will be international and of practical interest to many, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov said on Wednesday.

"The project is interesting. Negotiations are underway now.

It is in the course of this work that it is revealed and determined exactly how this project will function, on what specific conditions ... I can say that the project is very large and will be an international one. I have no doubt that there will be a lot of those for whom this project will be of practical interest," Erkhov said in an interview with the Rossiya24 broadcaster.