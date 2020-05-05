UrduPoint.com
Gas Imports From EU To Ukraine Increase 59% In Last Four Months - Operator

Gas Imports From EU to Ukraine Increase 59% in Last Four Months - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Ukraine increased gas imports from the EU member states by 59 percent from January to April compared to the same period in 2019, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"In January-April 2020, natural gas imports from the EU reached 3.9 billion cubic meters. This is 1.4 billion cubic meters, or 59%, more than in the same period last year. That is also 26% more than the average in 2016-2019," the operator said in a press release.

According to the press release, during the four months, imports from Slovakia amounted to about 2.4 billion cubic meters (91 percent more compared to the same period in 2019), from Hungary 0.9 billion cubic meters (26 percent more) and from Poland 0.

6 billion cubic meters (28 percent more).

Such a rise in natural gas imports from the EU member states is explained by growing demand for a new short-haul service, launched by the operator since 2020. As of now, all imported volumes of natural gas come exclusively from EU countries, the operator said.

Ukraine has stopped importing natural gas from Russia since November 2015 and has not since used Russian fuel while preparing for the heating season, pumping gas purchased by reverse in Europe to storage facilities. However, in late 2019, Moscow and Kiev signed a package of agreements, among them, a five-year transit agreement to ensure gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine.

