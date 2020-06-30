UrduPoint.com
Gas Imports To Turkey Drop 26% On Annual Basis In April - Regulator

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:51 AM

Gas imports to Turkey shrank by over a quarter on an annual basis in April, with deliveries from Russia dropping by almost 70 percent, the Turkish energy market regulator said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Gas imports to Turkey shrank by over a quarter on an annual basis in April, with deliveries from Russia dropping by almost 70 percent, the Turkish energy market regulator said Monday.

A monthly report published by EPDK showed that Turkey imported 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas, 25.81 percent less than last year. Pipeline supplies halved in April, while deliveries of liquefied natural gas almost doubled. On a monthly basis, gas imports fell 33 percent.

Russian gas exports to Turkey slumped 68.57 percent year-on-year to 470 million cubic meters, but picked up 21 percent month-on-month. Turkey stopped importing gas from Iran in April, while in March it bought 558 billion cubic meters from the Islamic Republic.

Russia's share on the Turkish energy market grew to 17.86 percent in April from 9.89 percent in the previous month, making it Turkey's second largest gas provider after Azerbaijan, which accounted for 34.8 percent of Turkish gas imports.

