Gas Leak In Hotel Leaves 4 People Dead In Afghanistan - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Gas Leak in Hotel Leaves 4 People Dead in Afghanistan - Authorities

Four people, including two children, have died from a gas leak in a hotel in the Afghan city of Ghazni in the country's central part, local authorities said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Four people, including two children, have died from a gas leak in a hotel in the Afghan city of Ghazni in the country's central part, local authorities said on Thursday.

According to local security services of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), a man, a woman and two children were among the dead in the hotel.

On Wednesday, the Afghan ministry of emergency situations said that at least 26 people had already died from a sudden fall in temperatures across the country, with many people using more gas and coal for heating, leading to rise in fatal cases.

The ministry also stated that UN missions in Afghanistan would distribute 965,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid across the country as relief during the cold weather.

For over a week, Afghanistan has seen some extremely cold weather with temperatures dropping to as low as -27 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions. Deaths from hypothermia were recorded in the provinces of Baghlan, Badghis, Herat, Jowzjan, Faryab and Khost.

